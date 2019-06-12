Fort Collins Solar Co-op  extends sign-up deadline as it reaches 75+ members 

Fort Collins Solar Co-op celebrates first installation; extends sign-up deadline as it reaches 75+ members

The Fort Collins Solar Co-op today announced it will extend its sign-up deadline to August 8 for homeowners interested in going solar with the group. The Co-op will host a free social event tomorrow evening: Brews from the Sun at New Belgium Brewery. The event is part of Solar United Neighbors’ Brews from the Sun competition to be crown America’s favorite solar-powered brewery. This event is a good opportunity for interested individuals to meet with some solar Co-op’s 75+ members and learn about going solar.

“There is a strong and growing interest in the solar Co-op,” said Bryce Carter, Solar United Neighbors’ Colorado Program Director. “Fort Collins homeowners are excited to save money and take control of where their energy comes from a clean energy source.”

The solar Co-op is free to join and joining the Co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Co-op members selected REenergizeCO through an open and competitive bidding process over four other firms. REenergizeCO will provide each Co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow Co-op members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.

REenergizeCO completed Solar United Neighbor’s first Colorado installation for a Fort Collins’ member earlier this week. Due to strong demand from homeowners and small businesses, REenergizeCO has hired a new position with more expected as additional members sign-up.

Fort Collins residents interested in joining The Co-op can sign up at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/fortcollins.

Solar United Neighbors received an Innovate Fort Collins grant which made the Fort Collins Solar Co-op possible. The Co-op has been collaborating with other Innovate Fort Collins grant recipients including Taco ‘Bout Solar and Colorado C3E’s She’s in Power initiative.

Solar United Neighbors supports solar co-ops across the country. These co-ops are a part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment and advocate for fair solar policies. Those interested in supporting the organizations’ work and becoming a member can do so at their website.

Event details

Thursday, June 13

5:30 p.m.

New Belgium Brewing Company

500 Linden Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524