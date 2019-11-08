Fort Collins Students Organize an Event to Connect and Inform Northern Colorado

Students at Colorado Early College Fort Collins (CECFC) have organized a 5 hour TedXYouth conference designed to connect and inform the community in Northern Colorado. The event will feature 12 speakers united under a common idea the students found in modern culture: Evolve.
“We seek to examine how we as individuals and as a society can grow and change for the better,” said a CECFC student.
Sponsored and Produced by North Forty News in collaboration with the students, the event will be held on November 12th from 3:30 to 8:15 PM in the King Auditorium at Colorado Early Colleges Fort Collins High School. The event will also be broadcast live on northfortynews.com via YouTube in a debut of live community video service offerings by North Forty News.
Tickets to the event are $2 per session or one non-perishable food item. All food collected will go to Northern Colorado food banks and all proceeds go toward producing next year’s Tedx event.
Purchase tickets at https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/32052. Click the blue ‘Attend this Event’ button.
TEDx Youth @CECFC, Next Tuesday, Nov. 12. – 3:30 – 8:30 Pm
Our event will be broken into five sessions:
Session 1- “Grit” featuring Michael Brown, Gwen Rewoldt & Branson Camp
Session 2- “Perspective” featuring Tobin Houchin & Jess Sklba
Session 3- “Your Story” featuring Eli Faye & Cary Klataske
Session 4- “Creativity” featuring Ella Bruno & Chris Blocker
Session 5- “Growth” featuring Adrienne Newlin, Audrey Anderson & Zac Huss
Event Links:https://www.ted.com/
