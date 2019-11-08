Fort Collins Students Organize an Event to Connect and Inform Northern Colorado

Students at Colorado Early College Fort Collins (CECFC) have organized a 5 hour TedXYouth conference designed to connect and inform the community in Northern Colorado. The event will feature 12 speakers united under a common idea the students found in modern culture: Evolve.

“We seek to examine how we as individuals and as a society can grow and change for the better,” said a CECFC student.

Sponsored and Produced by North Forty News in collaboration with the students, the event will be held on November 12th from 3:30 to 8:15 PM in the King Auditorium at Colorado Early Colleges Fort Collins High School. The event will also be broadcast live on northfortynews.com via YouTube in a debut of live community video service offerings by North Forty News.

Tickets to the event are $2 per session or one non-perishable food item. All food collected will go to Northern Colorado food banks and all proceeds go toward producing next year’s Tedx event.

“We want to change the community, and with your contribution, we can. Come support our cause in this community-wide event! Together, with the spreading of knowledge, ideas, and important questions, we can evolve for the better”

-Colorado Early College TedXYouth Students

Purchase tickets at https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/32052. Click the blue ‘Attend this Event’ button.

TEDx Youth @CECFC, Next Tuesday, Nov. 12. – 3:30 – 8:30 Pm

Our event will be broken into five sessions:

Session 1- “Grit” featuring Michael Brown, Gwen Rewoldt & Branson Camp

Session 2- “Perspective” featuring Tobin Houchin & Jess Sklba

Session 3- “Your Story” featuring Eli Faye & Cary Klataske

Session 4- “Creativity” featuring Ella Bruno & Chris Blocker

Session 5- “Growth” featuring Adrienne Newlin, Audrey Anderson & Zac Huss