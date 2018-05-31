Fort Collins Symphony 2018-19 Season

Mary Kopco

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Fort Collins Symphony Association’s board president, Rhett Strom, announces the Symphony’s 2018-19 season: Odyssey: Sound Travels. The Fort Collins Symphony begins its 69th season on October 6, 2018. Under the leadership of award-winning conductor Maestro Wes Kenney, northern Colorado’s premier professional orchestra will perform a rich range of symphonic and popular music.

The Fort Collins Symphony invites audiences to embark on an odyssey of musical explorations that span more than 225 years. This journey includes a wealth of eras, styles, subjects, and composers that range from the silver screens of Hollywood, the gritty docks of New Jersey’s waterfront, and the back alleys of New York City’s upper west side to the dramatic Andes mountains of Peru, the lonely isles of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, and the glittering cultural capitals of Europe’s finest cities.

The Symphony’s five Masterworks performances will be held at the Lincoln Center (417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins). Concert highlights include:

Masterworks 1 – October 6, 2018

The Season 69 opener celebrates the broad contributions of American composer Leonard Bernstein on the 100th anniversary of his birth with the seldom-performed Symphony No. 1, Jeremiah. TheLamentations movement features guest soprano Buffy Baggott.

Masterworks 2 – November 2, 2018

Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello features two guest artists: New York Philharmonic assistant concertmaster Michelle Kim and renowned cellist Clive Greensmith.

Masterworks 3 – February 2, 2019

Guest pianist Hsing-ay Hsu performs Stravinsky’s Concerto for Piano and Winds.

Masterworks 4 – March 2, 2019

FCS principal oboist Max Soto-Sibaja is the featured artist for Mozart’s Oboe Concerto.

Masterworks 5 – May 11, 2019

Season 69 concludes with Bruckner’s expansive Symphony No. 5.

In addition, two special FCS concerts will be held at Timberline church (2908 South Timberline Road, Fort Collins)

FCS Community Concert – January 18, 2019

The Symphony’s family concert premieres Vibes! by Disney composer Gregory Smith.

FCS Pops Concert – March 29, 2019

American Road Trip features music written by American composers Leroy Anderson, Aaron Copland, Morton Gould, Leonard Bernstein, and more.

Tickets Sales: The Lincoln Center Box Office – 970.221.6730 – LCTix.org

Season tickets for existing subscribers are on-sale now and tickets for new subscribers begin June 15, 2018. Single tickets go on-sale August 15, 2018.

FCS Season 69 Sponsor: The City of Fort Collins Fort Fund.

For additional details and information please visit www.fcsymphony.org or call 970.482.4823.