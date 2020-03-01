Experience the Music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Maurice Ravel in the Silver Linings Concert

The Fort Collins Symphony will feature the guest conductor Maestro Taras Krysa and guest flutist Norman Menzales Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center for their Silver Linings concert.

Krysa will start the evening off with the music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Maurice Ravel. The concert also will showcase Menzales performing Carl Reinecke’s Flute Concerto in D major. Lastly, the night will come to an end with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz.”

Krysa will be holding a pre-concert lecture for ticket holders one hour prior to the concert at the Lincoln Center where he will be speaking in detail about the music that will be heard that evening.

The concert is sponsored by over 6 organizations, including Friends of the Symphony, the Friends of the Symphony International Music Exchange Fund, the Friends of the Symphony Endowed Chairs, Paul Wood Florist, KRFC 88.9 FM, and Jay’s.

For more information and details about the Fort Collins Symphony’s Silver Linings concert. Please visit www.fcsymphony.org. and LCtix.com for tickets.