Fort Collins Symphony Premieres Work by Local Composer

Ethan Boxley premiers his new work: Fanfare for the National Anthem

Mary A. Kopco, Executive Director

Composer Ethan Boxley’s Fanfare for the National Anthem and his arrangement of National Anthem in G will be performed by the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra during its upcoming July 4 (FC City Park) and July 7 (Red Feather Lakes) concerts.

The 22-year old Fort Collins native recently graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Composition from the Bienen School of Music, Northwestern University. His goal is to compose music that is beautiful and accessible, and also incorporates the complexity of earlier forms. His compositional interests include the use of early forms in modern contexts, and the use of pitches and rhythms made by water and other natural sounds in combination with more tonal musical elements.

Boxley’s works have been performed by the Spektral Quartet, Fort Collins Symphony, Northwestern’s Renaissance singers, Denver’s Playground Ensemble, and the NoCo Artists. Most recently his “Reflections on Water” had its world premiere by the Northwestern Contemporary Music Ensemble during its final 2017-2018 season concert.

He studied composition with Chris Mercer at the Bienen School of Music with a focus of study on contemporary music ensembles. Previously, Boxley studied composition with Hans Thomalla, Jay Alan Yim and Juan Campoverde at the Bienen School Northwestern University; and Cherise Leiter and RJ Miller, NARAS, ASCAP, at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Boxley has won a number of composition competitions with a varied portfolio. His piano quintet, Wayfarer, won the Colorado MTNA Junior Division and placed second in the region (2009). His wind quartet, Character Suite, won the Colorado MTNA Junior Division and took third-place in the National MTNA Junior Division (2010). His Fanfare for Home won the Fort Collins Symphony’s statewide young composers fanfare competition (age 25 and under). This work was premiered and recorded by the Fort Collins Symphony at its Youth Education Series in 2011. Boxley’s Crisis in the Hallway for piano, clarinet, flute and violoncello was performed at the 2013 Colorado Composers’ Concert. His double-bass quintet won honorable mention for the Colorado MTNA Senior Division also in 2013.