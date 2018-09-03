Fort Collins Symphony Sets Sail for 69th Season

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 69th season sets sail on October 6, 2018. The itinerary is set and audience members are invited to reserve their tickets for an epic journey “Odyssey: Sound Travels.” Under the baton of award-winning conductor Maestro Wes Kenney, and over the course of five Masterworks and two Pops performances, the 2018-2019 expedition includes a wealth of eras, styles, subjects, and composers. The trip begins with a journey through the iconic mid-Century music of Hollywood and the Big Apple. Then it’s off through the Peruvian Andes, across the storm-tossed Scottish seas, and into the glittering cultural capitals of Europe’s finest cities. The Symphony will debut Disney composer Gregory Smith’s Vibe! Pops concert in January. The Spring Pops Concert, American Road Trip, will traverse our country’s unique soundscape. Musical styles range from the Baroque to the 21st Century and highlight symphonic masterpieces from royal fireworks to the silver screen. A wealth of composers includes Bernstein, Brahms, Stravinsky, Frank, Mozart, Copeland, Anderson, Gould, and Bruckner who will serve as the travel guides for this expansive adventure. In all, more than 225 years of symphonic music will enrich, enlighten, educate, and entertain those who embark on this auditory adventure!

Subscribers who are unable to attend any of the performances may turn in their tickets to the Lincoln Center Box Office as a tax-deductible contribution. Season, bundle, and individual tickets may be purchased through the Lincoln Center Box Office: Online at LCtix.com/FCS-Season-Tickets, by phone at 970.221.6730, or

In person at the Lincoln Center Box Office at 417 West Magnolia Street (Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 6:00 p.m.).

For more information about the upcoming season, please visit fcsymphony.org or call 970.482.4823.

