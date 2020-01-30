Fort Collins Symphony to Perform Beethoven’s 5th Symphony Live

The Fort Collins Symphony will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, to honor the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthdate.

Appearing often in films such as The Breakfast Club as well as in TV shows, cartoons, and games, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 is recognized worldwide. A massive piece of classical music, this symphony exhibits Beethoven’s skills and this event shows that manifests that centuries-old music can still reach the masses.

Among Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, The Fort Collins Symphony will also perform a number of other exquisite peices for your entertainment, including Alexey Shor’s Verdiana for Clarinet and Orchestra, Béla Kovács’ klezmer-toned Sholem Aleichem, Rov Feidman!, and Benjamin Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from the opera, Peter Grimes.

Sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Dr. Peter Springberg, Dr. Ed Siegel, Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts, this is the Fort Collins Symphony’s 70th season. The FCS is now under the direction of Maestro Wes Kenney and will be featuring Boris Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic as a featured guest artist.

For more details about this event and ticket information, please visit www.fcsymphony.org and LCtix.com or call 970.221.6730.