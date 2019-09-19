Fort Collins Symphony to Premiere New Composition by Composer Chris Pilsner

A Light in the Ocean

By Mary Kopco

Executive Director

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) will premiere a new symphonic work, “A Light in the Ocean,” by composer and Fort Collins native Chris Pilsner at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The Symphony commissioned Pilsner to write the piece in honor of the Symphony’s 70th Platinum Season.

Composer and conductor Chris Pilsner, a Fort Collins’ Rocky Mountain High School graduate, is becoming an established name in the contemporary classical world. His music for orchestra, wind ensemble, and chamber ensembles has been acclaimed by audiences, performers, and conductors worldwide. His works are widely performed every year. Most recently, Pilsner conducted Austria’s Vienna Synchron Orchestra in a recording session of all his works for string orchestra. The album will be released in the Fall of 2019.

According to Pilsner, the eight-minute composition, “A Light in the Ocean,” “is a pure reflection of the wonders of life across our planet. The piece features a melody that matches the innocence and wonder of the ocean. While intentionally simple in nature, the melody slowly develops and changes over the course of the piece to help exemplify the ever-changing life cycle of the world.” This new composition is sponsored by Joe Valente in memory of his late wife, Melanie Valente. For more information,www.FCSymphony.org.