Mary Kopco , Executive Director

With Maestro Wes Kenney navigating the way, the Fort Collins Symphony travels from Paris to Prague on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, performing music composed by Berlioz, Brahms, and Dvořák. The evening features New York Philharmonic Assistant Concertmaster Michelle Kim and renowned cellist Clive Greensmith performing Johannes Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello.

The concert begins with French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz’s Le Corsaire Overture, a piece inspired by a poem by Lord Byron about pirates. Michelle Kim and Clive Greensmith play Brahms’ unusual concerto for two solo instruments, violin and cello. The concert concludes with Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s light-hearted and pastoral Symphony No. 6.

Colorado State University Professor of Sociology Dr. Jennifer E. Cross gives a pre-concert talk at 6:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Center Performance Hall, discussing the impact the B Sharp Arts Engagement program is having on people living with dementia and their care providers. Her presentation is followed by a pre-concert lecture led by Maestro Wes Kenney at 6:30 p.m.

For additional details and information, please visit www.fcsymphony.org or call 970.482.4823. For tickets, call 970.221.6730 or LCtix.com. The Fort Collins Symphony 69th Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund and Dr. Peter Springberg. Masterworks 2 is sponsored by Joe and Jan Carroll, Dr. Ann Yanagi and Dr. Scott Johnston, and KUNC/Colorado Sound Public Radio. Additional concert sponsors are The Elizabeth Hotel, Rare Italian, Paul Wood Florist, and Justin Holcomb Piano Tuning.