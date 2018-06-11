Fort Collins teen set to compete in national scholarship competition

Jessica Sawyer, Marketing & Communications Director

Distinguished Young Women program promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in high school girls

Mobile, Ala. – Danielle Browne of Fort Collins, Colo., will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 18, to participate in the 61st Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 28, 29 and 30 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Browne is one of 50 representatives competing for thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2018.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Colorado for 2018, Browne began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Browne will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are true leaders in the areas of scholarship, leadership and talent,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands with these dedicated young ladies.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Browne will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Browne is a 2018 graduate of Rocky Mountain High School and the daughter of Mary and Kevin Browne.

About Distinguished Young Women

Begun in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women. Our mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Jessica Sawyer, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Jessica@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.http://www.DistinguishedYW.org