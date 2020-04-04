Fort Collins to Allow Drive Up Religious Services

The City of Fort Collins will allow religious organizations to hold drive up religious services on their property, provided that attendees remain in their enclosed passenger vehicles and watch the service on an outdoor screen or display. Parking must be within existing approved parking areas and emergency access areas must remain unobstructed.

City Manager Darin Atteberry signed the order allowing such services on April 2. The order is meant to promote the spiritual health and well-being of residents while also adhering to social distancing regulations.

Under the order, those attending a drive-up service would park on the religious organization’s property to watch a live service. Audio may not be broadcast from speakers, but those attending can listen on the radio or other electronic device.

Worshipers must close windows and other vehicle openings unless the next car is six feet or more away.

The order does not allow worshipers to congregate inside buildings. The religious service conducted for outdoor viewing may be performed inside, but only by the fewest number of people possible and no more than 10 people in the building at any one time.

The City’s order does not supersede public health regulations. All religious organizations that wish to conduct drive-up services must first confer with state and/or county health departments to ensure a service does not violate a stay at home order.

To contact the Larimer County EOC, call 970-498-5500, text at 970-999-1770 or submit a question via internet at https://form.jotform.com/200847443591054.

A copy of the City’s order is included with this press release.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.