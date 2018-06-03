Fort Collins Trash Haulers Offer Curbside Yard Trimmings Pickup Through November

Emily Wilmsen, Senior Communications Specialist

As part of the City’s recycling ordinance, single-family households have the option to pay for yard trimmings collection at the curb from April through November.

All three residential trash haulers offer this service for an additional fee. Yard trimmings include small branches, leaves, grass clippings, and garden trimmings. All yard trimmings will be taken to local facilities to be turned into mulch or compost.

Subscribing to yard trimmings collection service provides multiple benefits. A smaller trash bin means a lower trash bill. Composting yard trimmings also means less material filling up the landfill, which leads to less emissions of methane – a potent greenhouse gas.

This change was part of the Community Recycling Ordinance, which the Fort Collins City Council passed in September 2016. Within the city of Fort Collins, trash and recycling services are provided by the private sector in an open, competitive market system. The City regulates trash and recycling haulers through licensing requirements.

Residents also have the option to bring yard trimmings, as well as many additional recyclables, to the Timberline Recycling Center, 1903 S. Timberline Road. There is a $5 facility use fee, and additional fees apply for yard trimmings, untreated lumber, and electronics. The hard-to-recycle yard is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.fcgov.com/recycling.