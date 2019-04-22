Fort Collins Utilities Celebrates Wastewater Worker Recognition Week, April 22-28

Fort Collins Utilities will recognize wastewater professionals who consistently strive to improve the reliability of the pipes and the operation of wastewater processes that impact our streams, rivers and lakes during Wastewater Worker Recognition Week, April 22-28.

Utilities’ wastewater collection system transports waste from homes, businesses and industries to the water reclamation facilities for treatment. Wastewater Worker Recognition Week recognizes the vital role certified operators, maintenance personnel, laboratory staff, sewer maintenance crews, field operators, biosolids workers, industrial waste pretreatment personnel, administrative staff, engineers and suppliers play in our daily lives.

Fort Collins Utilities’ wastewater reclamation facts:

The wastewater collection system is made up of 450 miles of pipes that run throughout Fort Collins and Laporte.

Utilities performs a preventative maintenance program, which jet washes approximately 250 miles of pipes and inspects about 45 miles of pipes each year via closed-circuit television.

The water reclamation facilities are staffed by state-certified operators, mechanical and electrical professionals, industrial pretreatment staff, professional engineers and administrative staff who use an array of critical equipment to operate physical, biological and chemical processes to treat wastewater.

The water and biosolids leaving the facilities are safe, exceed federal and state standards and contribute to a healthy community.

Together, Utilities’ water reclamation facilities are rated to treat 29 million gallons per day of raw influent or wastewater.

It takes 8-12 hours for one gallon of wastewater to come into the facilities to be cleaned, treated and put back in the environment.

In 2018, the Water Reclamation and Biosolids Division was recognized as a Gold-Level Partner of the National Biosolids Program.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/wastewater, email utilities@fcgov.com, call 970-221-6692 or V/TDD 711.