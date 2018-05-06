Fort Collins Utilities Observes National Drinking Water Week, May 6-12

Mark Kempton, Water Production Manager

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Utilities will celebrate the safety, quality and reliability of local drinking water during Drinking Water Week, May 6-12.

Since the 1880s, Utilities has provided drinking water to the citizens and businesses of Fort Collins. From public health protection and fire suppression, to the critical role water plays in supporting the local economy, Drinking Water Week recognizes the importance of quality water and the employees who provide it.

Fort Collins Utilities’ drinking water facts:

Our drinking water consistently exceeds state and federal standards for purity and quality.

Utilities’ Water Treatment Facility has a capacity of 87 million gallons per day. After treatment, the water is distributed through 525 miles of underground waterlines.

In 2017, the Water Treatment Facility provided 8.3 billion gallons of clean, safe drinking water to Fort Collins homes and businesses.

In 1984, eight years before the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) required corrosion control, Utilities implemented a successful Corrosion Control Program to prevent the leaching of lead and copper from water pipes.

Utilities’ Water Quality Lab responds to quality concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In 2016, the Water Treatment Facility received the prestigious “Presidents Award” from the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Partnership for Safe Water.

The Water Treatment Facility achieved the 15-year Directors’ Award from the Partnership for Safe Water in 2015.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/water, email utilities@fcgov.com, call 970-221-6692 or V/TDD 711.