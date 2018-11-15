Fort Collins Utilities Offers Discounted Rate to Qualifying Households

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Utilities now offers the Income-Qualified Assistance Program (IQAP), a 23 percent rate discount on electric, water and wastewater services (for specific components) for qualifying customers. IQAP applications will be accepted summer 2019. To qualify, households must receive assistance from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) this winter.

By participating in IQAP, households can save, on average, approximately $32 per month ($387 per year) on combined electric, water and wastewater charges, on top of savings from LEAP.

In addition to the rate discount, IQAP participants can benefit from additional money-saving opportunities through home efficiency and educational activities throughout the year. Savings vary depending on heating fuel, electric and water usage, home type and level of participation in the program.

LEAP provides home heating assistance to low-income households with incomes up to 165 percent of the federal poverty level. LEAP accepts applications Nov. 1 through April 30 each year. For more information, visit colorado.gov/cdhs/LEAP or call 1-866-432-8435.

This year, LEAP will have a mobile unit in Fort Collins to help local households sign up for the program on a walk-in basis.

• Friday, Nov. 30 8 a.m.-noon

Fort Collins Senior Center

1200 Raintree Dr.

• Friday, Nov. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Provincetowne Housing

626 Quaking Aspen Drive

• Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Northside Aztlan Community Center

112 E. Willow St.

For more information about IQAP, visit fcgov.com/IQAP, email utilitiesaffordability@fcgov.com, call 970-212-2900 or V/TDD711. To learn about Utilities’ other low-income efficiency, conservation and bill payment assistance programs, visit, fcgov.com/utilities-affordability.

