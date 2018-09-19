Fort Collins Will Host Scenario Workshops for Next Phase of City Plan Update

FORT COLLINS, CO – The update to Fort Collins’ comprehensive land use, transportation and transit master plan, City Plan, has been underway since last year and city planners are hosting three upcoming workshops to showcase different scenarios for the future of Fort Collins.

During this spring’s visioning phase of City Plan, residents and community members identified livability, sustainability and community as the most important values for our community to prioritize in the future. This next phase of workshops will include facilitated, small-group conversations to discuss three different scenarios, as well as the benefits, tradeoffs and potential impacts of future land use and transportation choices.

The input received from these workshops will inform the development of a preferred direction and will form the basis for policy development in the next phase of City Plan.

Workshop Dates:

Saturday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Front Range Community College, Longs Peak Student Center

4616 S. Shields Street

Wednesday, September 26, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Northside Aztlan Center, Eagle Room

112 E. Willow Street

Thursday, September 27, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Senior Center, Prairie Sage Room

1200 Raintree Drive

Space is limited and participants are asked to visit http://ourcity.fcgov.com/cityplan to RSVP. Appetizers will be served and free childcare and translation services are available to those who RSVP in advance.

