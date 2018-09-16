Forum on state, local candidates and issues offered

Katy Mason, Larimer County Office on Aging

The upcoming November General Election will have a number of issues and choices for voters. Do you know about the candidates or the issues in the upcoming election?

Citizens have an opportunity to preview local candidates and issues at an upcoming forum at 4 p.m., Sept. 25, 2018 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins.

The forum is hosted by the Larimer County Office on Aging, The Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities, AARP Colorado, and Columbine Health Systems.

Candidates running for the State of Colorado and Larimer County offices will be present to answer questions and discuss issues facing older adults.

To register, call [970] 498.7790 or visit https://tinyurl.com/PAFCcandidatesforum2018

