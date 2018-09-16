Forum on state, local candidates and issues offered

September 16, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0
The forum will be held at Drake Centre on 802 W.Drake Road. Image courtesy of clipartpanda.com

Katy Mason, Larimer County Office on Aging

The upcoming November General Election will have a number of issues and choices for voters. Do you know about the candidates or the issues in the upcoming election?

Citizens have an opportunity to preview local candidates and issues at an upcoming forum at 4 p.m., Sept. 25, 2018 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins.

The forum is hosted by the Larimer County Office on Aging, The Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities, AARP Colorado, and Columbine Health Systems.

Candidates running for the State of Colorado and Larimer County offices will be present to answer questions and discuss issues facing older adults.

To register, call [970] 498.7790 or visit https://tinyurl.com/PAFCcandidatesforum2018

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Looking for a better performing website?

by Endo Creative - September 12, 2018

Mo Jeauz's Bar Wed 2 for 1 Burgers Deal

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 5, 2018

Chipper's Tues Twofers $2 Games & More...

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 4, 2018

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*