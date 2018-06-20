Fossil Ridge High School Grad stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan

Corporal Shelby Boyd, conducting a High Intensity Tactical Training session here in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. T. T. Parish/Released)
Emblem of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

GySgt Timothy Parish
COMMSTRAT Chief
31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

Corporal Shelby Boyd, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, slams a medicine ball during a Force Fitness Instructor led High Intensity Tactical Training session at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2018. Boyd, a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, graduated from Fossil Ridge High School in 2012 before enlisting in 2015. The 31st MEU is adopting an NCO-led FFI program to improve overall physical fitness while reducing injury and building unit morale. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations.

