Fossil Ridge High School Grad stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan

GySgt Timothy Parish

COMMSTRAT Chief

31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

Corporal Shelby Boyd, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, slams a medicine ball during a Force Fitness Instructor led High Intensity Tactical Training session at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2018. Boyd, a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, graduated from Fossil Ridge High School in 2012 before enlisting in 2015. The 31st MEU is adopting an NCO-led FFI program to improve overall physical fitness while reducing injury and building unit morale. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations.