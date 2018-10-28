FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE FAMILIES Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser

Cindy Buckardt, Treasurer, Foster and Adoptive Families

Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County (FAFLC) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser until November 26th to raise funds for purchasing gift cards for new shoes. FAFLC will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes. Drop off locations include Larimer County Department of Human Services on Midpoint Dr – Fort Collins, Realities for Children (308 E County Rd 30, Fort Collins) or Construction Supply House (255 42nd St SW Unit B, Loveland).

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Katy Montoya, President. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for New School Shoes. Our goal is to collect 2500 pairs “

Foster and Adopted Families is a 501 3(c) non-profit organization founded in 1985 and is 100% volunteer run.

