Four Members to Be Inducted Into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame

Over the past 98 years, many people have made valuable contributions to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Through a community nomination process, the Greeley Stampede has selected four outstanding individuals to be inducted into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame in March.

This year’s inductees include:

The Anderson Family: A Colorado family that has been influential within the sport of rodeo and was the Stampede’s rodeo stock contractor from 1931-1958.

Nyla Bristow: Former Miss Independence Stampede Queen, a 40+ year Wrangler volunteer member, former Miss Rodeo America board member and longtime member of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Board.

Harold Evans: A strong community supporter and a former Greeley Stampede Committee member who was instrumental in the construction of the west arena grandstands project.

Dick Lookhart: A founding member of the Wrangler volunteer organization and a former Greeley Stampede Committee member that was known for spending endless hours supporting the event.

“It was great to review so many nomination forms and learn more about the history of the event. There were so many deserving nominees, that it was a difficult decision to narrow down the finalists. After a lot of discussion, the review Committee felt these four would be the perfect class for this year’s Hall of Fame,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager and Hall of Fame Chairman. “They all had a huge impact on the event and have been instrumental in putting Greeley on the map as one of the top rodeos in the country.”

To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees, the Greeley Stampede will be hosting a banquet Friday, March 27 at Zoe’s Café starting at 6pm. Individual tickets for the event are $25 or a table of eight for $160. Tickets for the banquet are available at the Greeley Stampede ticket office located at 600 N 14th Ave. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 970-356-7787. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm. Space for the banquet is limited.

Additional recognition will take place during the 2020 Greeley Stampede including display cases for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Stampede. The display cases will be located in the Events Center during the Event.

The Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame was established for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the Greeley Stampede. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. More information is available at www.greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame.

