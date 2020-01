By Eric Brown Communications Specialist

970-622-2306/970-415-2899

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

ebrown@northernwater.org

Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 8-10 in Fort Collins; Colorado River Compact, Water-Infrastructure Projects to Highlight Discussions

Timely and critical water-infrastructure issues will be at the center of discussions Jan. 8-10 in Fort Collins, as ditch and irrigation company representatives, state and federal officials, farmers, and others convene for the Four States Irrigation Council’s 2020 Annual Meeting. The general public and media are also invited to attend the event, which will take place at the Hilton Fort Collins, located at 425 W. Prospect Road.

Presentations during the Annual Meeting will cover the Colorado River Compact and some of the region’s most significant water infrastructure projects. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials will also provide updates, representatives of the Family Farm Alliance, state engineers, and other experts from across the Four States region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Exhibitors at the event will showcase some of the latest innovations and provide attendees with up-to-date information on new products and services. Additionally, the Headgate and Ditchrider awards will once again be presented this year during the Annual Meeting Banquet. These awards are given to individuals who have been active and supportive of irrigation and water resources developments in the Four States region.

The Four States Irrigation Council, established in 1952, serves as a forum for irrigators, irrigation and water districts, ditch companies and others to discuss water-delivery and irrigation-related issues, exchange ideas and information, and develop solutions. The Four States annual meeting is held each January to discuss big-picture water-infrastructure problems, as well as explore more specific topics, such as new developments in water measurement, weed and pest control, remote-control canal operations, dam safety, on-farm irrigation efficiency, project financing, legal issues and more.

Four States – which also hosts biennial summer tours and awards an annual college scholarship – promotes the wise use of the nation’s water resources and encourages effective and diverse use of this limited resource. Improving agricultural conservation, promoting more efficient use of water, and balancing these needs with aquatic and wildlife concerns are all priorities of Four States.

Four States members include farmers, ditch and irrigation company and water district employees and board members, engineers, university professors, extension agents, government officials, and others with interest in irrigation. Membership is open to anyone, and there are no annual dues or membership fees.

To become a member, attend the annual meeting or visit www.4-states- irrigation.org and request to be added to the Four States mailing list.