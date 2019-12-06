FRCC Receives $1 Million Gift Supporting Manufacturing Training, Scholarships

Contributed by Front Range Community College

The donation will fund scholarships and purchase equipment for new Center for Integrated Manufacturing.

Colorado philanthropists Suzanne and David Hoover have pledged to donate $1 million to Front Range Community College (FRCC) over the next five years. Their gift will be the biggest single direct donation the FRCC Foundation has ever received (not including bequests).

The Hoover family has designated $500,000 of the gift to purchase manufacturing training equipment for the college’s new Center for Integrated Manufacturing in Longmont.

“My husband was involved with Ball Corporation for his whole career, so we’re very aware of the needs companies have for well-trained future employees,” said Suzanne Hoover. “FRCC students need this type of specialized equipment for hands-on training so they can be ready for jobs in advanced manufacturing.”

The machines will be used in the newly named Hoover Family Automation and Engineering Technology Lab.

The FRCC Foundation will use the other half of the gift to create the new Hoover Family Endowment to fund scholarships for FRCC students.

“Community colleges help train skilled workers for area businesses—but we also give thousands of students a path to college degrees and good jobs,” said FRCC President Andy Dorsey. “Partners like David and Suzanne Hoover play a critical role in supporting our work. They provide a lifeline for our students who want to build a better life.”

“I’ve been working with FRCC for quite a long time, and have gotten to know the school and its students. I’ve been able to hear their stories and see firsthand the impact scholarships have,” Hoover added. “For students who wouldn’t have access to this type of education otherwise, it really makes a difference. FRCC fills a niche that’s different from four-year schools—one that’s very much needed.”

The Hoover’s generous donation brings FRCC close to its original goal of raising $2 million to create the Center for Integrated Manufacturing, which opened in August.