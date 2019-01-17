FREE ACUPUNCTURE TO FAMILIES NOT GETTING PAID DURING THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Fort Collins CommUnity Acupuncture & Massage (FCCAM) is offering FREE acupuncture to individuals and families impacted by the current government shutdown.

Until the national government shutdown ends and paychecks are restored, FCCAM is providing full-service acupuncture to any government worker or private contractor who has lost their income. Family members of these workers are likewise invited to come in for free acupuncture.

According to Robert Evans, founder and manager of the clinic with his wife, Nancy Evans, “We’ve been proud to support furloughed families with free acupuncture since day one of the shutdown. We knew they’d be experiencing stress, anxiety, and pain and we know firsthand that acupuncture can really help with those things.”

The response to the health clinic’s offer has been strong. As word has begun to spread, dozens of people have shared the clinic’s free treatments offer on their personal Facebook pages and furloughed family members have been coming in for free treatments. “In times as topsy-turvy as these,” adds Evans, “we need to be able to be one another’s solution.” Families and individuals impacted by the government shutdown are encouraged to call FCCAM at 970-282-8300 to schedule their free acupuncture sessions.

They are open seven days a week and located in central Fort Collins. Selected as the “Best Acupuncture Clinic of Northern Colorado” the last three years in a row by Style Magazine’s readers, the health clinic’s website is www.communityacu.org.