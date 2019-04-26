At the Timnath Town Clean Up and Appreciation Day you can donate or dispose of those items in your home, garage or shed that you need to get rid of.

Saturday, April 27

8:00 a.m. – Noon

Bethke Elementary School : 5100 School House Drive

** NOTE: Access to this event from Harmony Road will be from Three Bell Pkwy. or Latham Pkwy as Club Dr. will be closed. Detour Map HERE.

There will be trash dumpsters and cardboard recycling bins available for residents to utilize on a first-come, first-served basis until filled.

This is a free event open to Timnath residents only, so please bring proof of residency to the dumpster site.

Prohibited Items:

• Electronics

• Hazardous materials

• Rocks

• Dirt

• Appliances

• Carcasses

• Oils

• Paints

Donations:

“Brand Spanking Used”, a nonprofit thrift store, will be at Bethke Elementary School to accept donations of gently used furniture, clothing, costumes, jewelry, housewares, sporting goods, office supplies, records, books and more!

Free Wood Chipping:

A complimentary wood chipper will be available by reservation. Branches and debris must be placed on your curb by sundown Friday, April 26. Email Susan Bieber at sbieber@timnathgov.com by Monday, April 22 to reserve your spot.

For more information, please CLICK HERE.