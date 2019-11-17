Free Bike Lights at Light up the Night Events

By MACY WEITZEL

Business Support III

Communications and Public Involvement Office

City of Fort Collins

215 N. Mason St.

970-416-2209 office

mweitzel@fcgov.com

Did you know that front lights are required on bicycles at night? Are you in need of a bike light? Stop by one of our “Light Up the Night” events on Thursday 11/7 and Thursday 12/5 from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. to receive important cycling-related information and a free light to keep you riding bright at night!

Registration is not required, just stop by anytime during the event. Bike lights are given out while supplies last at a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Light Up the Night table will be located in the Lobby of Northside Aztlan Community Center. Happy riding and we can’t wait to see you there.

Northside Aztlan Community Center is located 112 E. Willow Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524.