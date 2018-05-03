Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, May 19

Aimee Housh
Publicity and Marketing Technician
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Community members can dispose of their household hazardous wastes for free at the City of Fort Collins’ Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Streets Facility, 625 Ninth St. (map and FAQs at fcgov.com/hazwaste).
Accepted items (non-leaking):
- pesticides
- painting products
- household batteries
- fluorescent bulbs
- cleaning and automotive products
- vitamins and supplements
- personal care products (hair products, lotions)
- mercury-containing items (thermostat and appliance switches, thermometers, button-shaped batteries)
Spring Back Colorado mattress recyclers also will be onsite to collect mattresses and box springs for $15/each (cash or charge). More information: SpringBackCO.org.
Items not accepted (visit fcgov.com/recyclingcenters for disposal options):
- tires
- e-waste
- asbestos
- explosives
- pharmaceuticals
- bio-waste (needles, bandages)
- commercial and industrial waste
Tips for packing and transporting:
- Store items upright in boxes or tubs (do not bring in bags).
- Place similar items together (do not stack or pile on top of each other).
- Ensure containers are sealed and not leaking.
- Store acids and oxidizers separately, away from each other and other hazardous products.
- Keep items away from children and pets.
In addition to being poisonous to humans and wildlife, hazardous wastes can be explosive, highly flammable and corrosive. Do not dispose of hazardous wastes by pouring them down a sink or storm drain or by tossing them into the trash. Wastewater treatment plants and sanitary landfills are not designed to handle this waste.
A second event will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at the same location. Residents also may take their household hazardous products to the Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste Facility (hours and details at larimer.org/solidwaste/haz.htm).
For more information, visit fcgov.com/hazwaste, email utilities@fcgov.com, call 970-212-2900 or V/TDD 711. Learn about year-round recycling opportunities at fcgov.com/trc.
Be the first to comment