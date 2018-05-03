Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, May 19

Aimee Housh

Publicity and Marketing Technician

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Community members can dispose of their household hazardous wastes for free at the City of Fort Collins’ Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Streets Facility, 625 Ninth St. (map and FAQs at fcgov.com/hazwaste).

Accepted items (non-leaking):

pesticides

painting products

household batteries

fluorescent bulbs

cleaning and automotive products

vitamins and supplements

personal care products (hair products, lotions)

mercury-containing items (thermostat and appliance switches, thermometers, button-shaped batteries)

Spring Back Colorado mattress recyclers also will be onsite to collect mattresses and box springs for $15/each (cash or charge). More information: SpringBackCO.org.

Items not accepted (visit fcgov.com/recyclingcenters for disposal options):

tires

e-waste

asbestos

explosives

pharmaceuticals

bio-waste (needles, bandages)

commercial and industrial waste

Tips for packing and transporting:

Store items upright in boxes or tubs (do not bring in bags).

Place similar items together (do not stack or pile on top of each other).

Ensure containers are sealed and not leaking.

Store acids and oxidizers separately, away from each other and other hazardous products.

Keep items away from children and pets.

In addition to being poisonous to humans and wildlife, hazardous wastes can be explosive, highly flammable and corrosive. Do not dispose of hazardous wastes by pouring them down a sink or storm drain or by tossing them into the trash. Wastewater treatment plants and sanitary landfills are not designed to handle this waste.

A second event will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at the same location. Residents also may take their household hazardous products to the Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste Facility (hours and details at larimer.org/solidwaste/haz.htm).