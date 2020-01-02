FREE LEGAL CLINIC AT THE OLD TOWN LIBRARY IN FORT COLLINS FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM on the FIRST FRIDAY of each month at your Old Town Library in Fort Collins at 201 Petersen Street, Fort Collins, 80524.

By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. For more information, please call (970) 221-6740. All First-come/First-served. No appointment necessary.

Upcoming 2020 dates: January 3; February 7; March 6; April 3; May 1; June 5; No July Clinic (July 4th Holiday); August 7; September 4; October 2; November 6; and December 4, 2020

ALL FREE