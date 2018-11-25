Free Legal Clinic at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins

November 25, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0
The CHECKERBOARD web site offers links to free legal assistance.
The Poudre River Public Library District Logo

Ric Morgan

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM 

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM on the FIRST FRIDAY of each month at your Old Town Library in Fort Collins at 201 Petersen Street, Fort Collins, 80524. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.   Please contact the Old Town Library at (970) 221-6740 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

Want more news about your community?

Subscribe to NFN

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Happy Thanksgiving

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - 1 day ago

Improve your website

by Endo Creative - 3 days ago

$1.00 Deposits Cyber Monday - Princess Cruises

by Dream Vacations - 6 days ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*