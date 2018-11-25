Free Legal Clinic at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins

Ric Morgan

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM on the FIRST FRIDAY of each month at your Old Town Library in Fort Collins at 201 Petersen Street, Fort Collins, 80524. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Please contact the Old Town Library at (970) 221-6740 to be added to the sign-up sheet.