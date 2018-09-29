Free October events at the Garbage Garage Education Center

Gloria Cohen, Environmental Educator

Fall into environmental education in October at the Garbage Garage Education Center at the Larimer County Landfill and the Poudre River Public Library.

Celebrate the autumnal season of free workshops, registration is required. Parents or guardians accompanying children must assist in these activities. Hurry – spots are filling quickly! For registration and information on these activities, contact Gloria Cohen at [970] 498-5772, gcohen@larimer.org

Halloween STEM Workshops – In October STEM stands for Spooky, Terrifying, Eerie and Monstrous. Review recycling basics and reuse materials in this educational workshop at the Garbage Garage Education Center. October 12 | October 18 | October 19

• Young kids (ages 3 – 6): 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Make a goblin rocket or a zip line for bats. Help mix a witch’s brew.

• Older kids (ages 7 – 10): 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Design and construct a lit haunted house or a catapult for pumpkin chuckin’. Green Cleaning Workshop – Come for a free, hands-on Green Cleaning Workshop at Old Town Library.

Find out what products are harmful, which cleaners are safe, and how to make your own green cleaners. Take home a green cleaning kit with recipes.

October 26

• Adults and teens: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

