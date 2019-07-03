Free Summer Concert Series Launches in Windsor

Windsor’s annual free summer concert series started on June 27 in Boardwalk Park.
The series is held from 6:30-8:30pm every Thursday.
The family event boasts performers from Bluegrass to 90’s, Pop, Blues, 80’s music and Rock and Roll. The event is put together by the Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.
The Schedule:
Scott Slay and the Rail
BLUEGRASS JUNE 27
Rubber Souls
BEATLES TRIBUTE BAND JULY 11
The Drunken Hearts
ROCK & ROLL JULY 18
Stolen Winnebagos
90s MUSIC JULY 25
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
ROCK & ROLL AUGUST 1
5280 A Cappella
POP MUSIC AUGUST 8
Blue Limousine
BLUES AUGUST 15
That Eighties Band
80s MUSIC AUGUST 22
More information – windsor.gov/concerts
