Free Summer Concert Series Launches in Windsor

Windsor’s annual free summer concert series started on June 27 in Boardwalk Park.

The series is held from 6:30-8:30pm every Thursday.

The family event boasts performers from Bluegrass to 90’s, Pop, Blues, 80’s music and Rock and Roll. The event is put together by the Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.

 

The Schedule:

Scott Slay and the Rail
BLUEGRASS JUNE 27

Rubber Souls
BEATLES TRIBUTE BAND JULY 11

The Drunken Hearts
ROCK & ROLL JULY 18

Stolen Winnebagos
90s MUSIC JULY 25

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
ROCK & ROLL AUGUST 1

5280 A Cappella
POP MUSIC AUGUST 8

Blue Limousine
BLUES AUGUST 15

That Eighties Band
80s MUSIC AUGUST 22

 

More information – windsor.gov/concerts

