Free Summer Concert Series Launches in Windsor

Windsor’s annual free summer concert series started on June 27 in Boardwalk Park.

The series is held from 6:30-8:30pm every Thursday.

The family event boasts performers from Bluegrass to 90’s, Pop, Blues, 80’s music and Rock and Roll. The event is put together by the Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.

The Schedule:

Scott Slay and the Rail

BLUEGRASS JUNE 27

Rubber Souls

BEATLES TRIBUTE BAND JULY 11

The Drunken Hearts

ROCK & ROLL JULY 18

Stolen Winnebagos

90s MUSIC JULY 25

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

ROCK & ROLL AUGUST 1

5280 A Cappella

POP MUSIC AUGUST 8

Blue Limousine

BLUES AUGUST 15

That Eighties Band

80s MUSIC AUGUST 22

More information – windsor.gov/concerts