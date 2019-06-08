The Friends of the Red Feather Lakes Community Library are conducting their annual membership drive for 2019-2020. Membership is available for as little as $15 annually.

The annual membership dinner is at Fox Acres Resort, June 13, 2019—cash bar at 5:30 PM and dinner itself beginning at 6 PM. A silent auction will be held.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

The cost per person is $20, which includes dinner entrée with sides, dessert, and nonalcoholic beverage + gratuity.

Forms for membership and the dinner meeting are available at the Red Feather Library (71 Firehouse Lane, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545) or online at https://redfeather.colibraries.org/friends-of-the-library/

A 501c(3) nonprofit, Friends of Red Feather Lakes Community Library supports and enhances the mission of the RFL Library by programming, publicity and funding. Many of the services you enjoy at your local RFL Library are funded – in whole or in part – by the Friends.