Front Range Contemporary Ballet Company Presents: Inner Voices 

A collaborative evening of poetry, contemporary ballet, modern dance, original music that investigates the inner voices and thoughts that provoke us in everyday life.

The Front Range Contemporary Ballet Company brings an exciting new event to the Fort Collins Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater on February 29th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Inner Voices brings together 3 Colorado-based performance troupes, 6 choreographers, poets, and 2 singer-songwriters together for a one-night collaborative event to celebrate Front Range Contemporary Ballet Company’s breakout season. This dance festival style event will feature world premiere works by FRCBC choreographers Rita Corey and Leah Casper, as well as previously performed works by Emma Kimball and FRCBC Director Ixchel Levendosky. Inner Voices give audiences eclectic insight into the human psyche with performances by LuneAseas, Life/Art Dance Ensemble, poet Noah Kaplan, and the vocal stylings of Charity Chapman. Inner Voices brings together the evolving Colorado dance community representing fresh, bold new works that evoke inspiration, thought, and conversation to continually push the art of dance forward in Colorado and beyond.

Front Range Contemporary Ballet Company is a group of classically trained dancers seeking to blend contemporary movements with the precision of a classical technique in order to express and reach a deeper side of humanity. Connecting with audiences through dance performances that integrate the abilities of highly-trained ballet dancers with innovative movements and choreographic endeavors that speak to the human experience in intimate environments where it can reach new audience members and bring dance to the forefront of culture in Fort Collins and beyond.

FRCBC makes its home at the Front Range Classical Ballet Academy where the dancers rehearse and take classes. The Ballet Academy trains beginners through professionals ages 3 to 103 in classical ballet, with a few classes in modern dance and other styles to round out the dance education of their students. This year’s Academy performance at the Magnolia Theatre June 3-5, 2020 will be Thumbelina, an original production choreographed and directed by Ixchel Levendosky and performed by FRCBA students of all ages and levels.

Photos: LuneAseas credits: John Kyler, G.Mark Lewis, Life/Art Dance credit Adam Riggs,

Bonnie Brown credit: Mario Valentino Tozzie, FRCBC credits: Bebelliet Photography, David Saitta