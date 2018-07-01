Front Range Village Announces Sounds of Summer Concert Series Lineup for 2018

Kristina Cash

Fort Collins, CO, June 28, 2018] Front Range Village and Fortified Collaborations are pleased to announce the performance lineup for the annual Sounds of Summer concert series. Concerts take place in the courtyard at Front Range Village on Thursdays from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm and feature a youth musician opener before each headliner.

2018 Schedule:

July 12: Emma Marie/Guerilla Fanfare

July 19: Kiana Ray/Wendy Woo

July 26: Grace Kuch/Black Moon Howl

August 2: My Dog Ate Chad/Maxwell Mud

August 9: Julia Kirkwood/Colony Funk

Each concert will feature food vendors, and DC Oakes is sponsoring the beer garden to benefit CASA of Larimer County. CASA has been serving the most vulnerable children in our community through advocacy, support and awareness since 1987. They recruit and train community volunteers to be Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in the judicial system.

Sounds of Summer is made possible by the generous support of UC Health, production partner Shaped Music, DC Oakes, Concept Signs, Learning Express, Happy Lucky’s Teahouse, Loveland Academy of Music, Neumark, and First Tech Credit Union. The courtyard at Front Range Village is located next to Mary’s Mountain Cookies.

ABOUT FRONT RANGE VILLAGE:

Front Range Village, Fort Collins' premier lifestyle shopping center, located on Harmony Road, one mile from the I-25 Expressway interchange. The courtyard at Front Range Village is located next to Mary's Mountain Cookies.