Frosty Morning in Livermore

March 4, 2020 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle 0
PHOTO BY SCOTT BURNWORTH. Antelope in Livermore.

By Scott Burnworth

On an exceptionally chilly winter morning (fyi: February 5, 2020), the thermometer read 8 below zero in Livermore when I awoke around 6:00 am.  The temperature inched its way down as the first light spread and intensified.  By good fortune, I looked outside to the west as the outlines of antelope bedded down close to the house emerged from the darkness.  At 7:20 am direct rays of sunlight fell across a tight band huddled together as the temperature bottomed out at minus 15.  Frost had covered the vegetation and the overnight guests as they rose and began another day of life on the high prairie.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
PHOTO BY SCOTT BURNWORTH. Antelope in Livermore.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Fort Collins Company gives consumers stronger.....

more from Cannagaea CBD - 2 days ago

3/7 - Live music with The Seers

970-372-2780

more from Sparge Brewing - 3 days ago

March Madness Livermore Hall

more from ACE - 1 day ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply