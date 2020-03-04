Frosty Morning in Livermore

By Scott Burnworth

On an exceptionally chilly winter morning (fyi: February 5, 2020), the thermometer read 8 below zero in Livermore when I awoke around 6:00 am. The temperature inched its way down as the first light spread and intensified. By good fortune, I looked outside to the west as the outlines of antelope bedded down close to the house emerged from the darkness. At 7:20 am direct rays of sunlight fell across a tight band huddled together as the temperature bottomed out at minus 15. Frost had covered the vegetation and the overnight guests as they rose and began another day of life on the high prairie.