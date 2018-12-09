Gabrielle Louise Trio Live in Concert

Songs of Social Justice

Fort Collins, CO, December 2019: Bas Bleu Theatre is pleased to welcome singer, songwriter Gabrielle Louise for a special event concert on December 29 at 6:00pm.

For this unique evening, Gabrielle Louise and her band will be performing original and interpreted songs that highlight the importance of social justice and environmental causes and the local nonprofits working to address them.

Prior to the concert, starting at 6pm, there will be a reception where audience participants can socialize with local nonprofits and learn about current projects and issues. To name some of the enlisted organizations, Save the Colorado, Eco-Cycle, A Little Help, 350.org, La Familia, and Crossroads Safehouse. Each will be honored for their work. Gabrielle Louise and her band, composed of Greg Schochet on Telecaster and Damon Smith on Percussion, will weave the stories of the nonprofits highlighted into the music. Gabrielle has handpicked and written a selection of material that addresses causes from land conservation to the #metoo movement, from building bridges between generations and cultures to the joys of local gardening.

Gabrielle Louise is a nationally touring troubadour noted for her poignant lyrics and lush voice. The daughter of two vagabond musicians, Gabrielle inherited the predisposition to wanderlust and song. Her music is anchored deeply in folk and Americana, but undeniably drawn to rich harmonies and melodic adventurism. Her sound has the earthy feel of early Joni Mitchell while also veering into the spirited and versatile delivery of fellow genre-hopping artist Eva Cassidy. Unafraid to take a musical escapade in the name of inspiration, Gabrielle is at one moment folkie and ethereal, the next a smoky jazz chanteuse.

Known for her authenticity and candor on stage, Gabrielle’s performances are notably present and sincere, a professional presentation of her private creative world. Her story-telling and banter envelops and enchants, gently enticing her listener to release their grip on the status quo. Perhaps because of this quality, Louise has been entrusted to share the stage with greats such as Richie Havens, Tom Paxton, Joan Osborne, Eliza Gilkyson, and Guy Clark.

Gabrielle Louise will also have available her most recent recording, Live at Etown Hall, and will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the causes recognized in the show. The record couples the spirit and charm of a live performance with the careful orchestration and production of a studio record.

The Bas Bleu Theatre has received a $1500 grant from Bohemian Foundation for this special event. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation that supports local, national, and global efforts to build strong communities.

Tickets for the Gabrielle Louise Concert are available online at www.basbleu.org/special-events/Tickets are $20 and seating is limited. In the meantime, read more about Gabrielle Louise’s ”Made for Something More Project,” songs for social justice, at www.gabriellelouise.com/causes.html