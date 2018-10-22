Gaia’s Farm And Gardens Awarded Top Environmental And Animal Welfare Certification

Stephanie Wuorenma

This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”

Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Kathleen Miller recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.

Gaia’s Farm and Gardens is situated at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, along the historic Overland Trail where pioneers once ventured on their way to California. Miller raises Black Cochin laying hens and Indian Runner duck breeds, as they’re a good fit for the pasture-based management of the farm. The birds have free access to pasture and range and regularly receive garden clippings to supplement their diet. Gaia’s Farm and Gardens chose to become Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW for their animals to showcase their exemplary animal husbandry practices to their customers.

Owner of Gaia’s Farm and Gardens, Kathleen Miller, says,