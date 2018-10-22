Gaia’s Farm And Gardens Awarded Top Environmental And Animal Welfare Certification

October 22, 2018 Theresa Rose Life in NOCO 0
Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Kathleen Miller recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms.
A Greener World Logo

Stephanie Wuorenma

This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”

Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Kathleen Miller recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.

Gaia’s Farm and Gardens is situated at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, along the historic Overland Trail where pioneers once ventured on their way to California. Miller raises Black Cochin laying hens and Indian Runner duck breeds, as they’re a good fit for the pasture-based management of the farm. The birds have free access to pasture and range and regularly receive garden clippings to supplement their diet. Gaia’s Farm and Gardens chose to become Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW for their animals to showcase their exemplary animal husbandry practices to their customers.

Owner of Gaia’s Farm and Gardens, Kathleen Miller, says,

“We want people to know our animals are treated in the best way possible and our A Greener World certification helps us to educate consumers. We are selling our pasture-raised eggs at our roadside stand and are planning to sell them at the local grocery store in town in the future. We look forward to making the most of A Greener World’s free labeling and marketing support services!”

AGW Executive Director Andrew Gunther says,

“We’re proud to certify farms like Gaia’s Farm and Gardens that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare, farming practices. These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honored to help consumers find them–and in doing so choose products that match their values.”

Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pasture-raised chicken and duck eggs from Gaia’s Farm and Gardens are available at the farm’s roadside stand in Laporte, CO. For more information, visit gaiascsa.com. Contact Kathleen Miller at gaiasfarmgardens@gmail.com and 970-817-2186. Follow the farm on Twitter.

###
ABOUT A GREENER WORLD

A Greener World (AGW) identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW’s growing family of trusted certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGWCertified Grassfed by AGW and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices. AGW’s standards and procedures are robust and transparent and achievable.

A nonprofilt funded by public donations and membership, A Greener World offers a range of resources to help people make informed food choices, including an Online Directory of certified farms and products and Food Labels Exposed–a definitive guide to food label claims (available in print, online, and as a smartphone app). For more information visit agreenerworld.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

The Heart of Story

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - October 1, 2018

Hall-Irwin - New Website Launch

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 26, 2018

Autumn Drink Specials at The Crooked Cup!

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*