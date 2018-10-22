Gaia’s Farm And Gardens Awarded Top Environmental And Animal Welfare Certification

Stephanie Wuorenma
This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”
Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Kathleen Miller recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.
Gaia’s Farm and Gardens is situated at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, along the historic Overland Trail where pioneers once ventured on their way to California. Miller raises Black Cochin laying hens and Indian Runner duck breeds, as they’re a good fit for the pasture-based management of the farm. The birds have free access to pasture and range and regularly receive garden clippings to supplement their diet. Gaia’s Farm and Gardens chose to become Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW for their animals to showcase their exemplary animal husbandry practices to their customers.
“We’re proud to certify farms like Gaia’s Farm and Gardens that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare, farming practices. These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honored to help consumers find them–and in doing so choose products that match their values.”
Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pasture-raised chicken and duck eggs from Gaia’s Farm and Gardens are available at the farm’s roadside stand in Laporte, CO. For more information, visit gaiascsa.com. Contact Kathleen Miller at gaiasfarmgardens@gmail.com and 970-817-2186. Follow the farm on Twitter.
A Greener World (AGW) identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW’s growing family of trusted certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices. AGW’s standards and procedures are robust and transparent and achievable.
A nonprofilt funded by public donations and membership, A Greener World offers a range of resources to help people make informed food choices, including an Online Directory of certified farms and products and Food Labels Exposed–a definitive guide to food label claims (available in print, online, and as a smartphone app). For more information visit agreenerworld.org.
