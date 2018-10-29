Gardens on Spring Creek 2019 Closure Schedule

Beginning January 2, our Visitor’s Center, Greenhouse, and its surrounding original gardens (Entrance & Plant Select garden, Children’s Garden, Garden of Eatin’, Sustainable Backyard, Outdoor Kitchen, and North Patio) will be closed. This closure will ensure safety and security of our site, staff, and project team. Construction is expected to last 8-9 months, pending weather and other unknowns. Our staff will continue to work in our offices and a temporary office site will be staged in the Classroom. Our Greenhouse will be used for growing plants for the Spring Plant Sale and our gardens. The Gardens’ closure is anticipated to be January 2, 2019 through grand opening in fall 2019.

Closure Schedule 2018-2019

October-December 2018

Visitor’s Center, Greenhouse, surrounding gardens – Open

New Gardens & Rock Garden – Closed

January 2019-April 2019

Visitor’s Center, Greenhouse, surrounding gardens – Closed

New Gardens & Rock Garden – Closed

April 2019 – October 2019

Visitor’s Center, Greenhouse, surrounding gardens – Closed

New Gardens & Rock Garden – Open

Spring Plant Sale – Open



Fall 2019

Entire site at the Gardens on Spring Creek – Open

Some programs and events that have been housed in the Visitor’s Center or in the gardens will go on hiatus in 2019. These programs include Read & Seed, Spring Break Camp, School’s Out Day Camp, Garden to Fork Cooking classes, Yoga in the Gardens, and Garden a’Fare Wine & Beer Tours.

Other programs held offsite will continue in 2019 including High Plains Landscape Workshop (March 9), Blossoms and Butterflies (June 8-9), NoCo Urban Homestead Tour (July 20), adult education programs, and summer camps.

Volunteering activities will continue in limited format during our closure. These activities will be chosen in very select circumstances that ensure safety and security of our volunteers. Further communication regarding changes to the volunteer program schedule will be forthcoming soon.

Our long-awaited Grand Opening for the entire site is expected in fall 2019. For timely updates, we will be posting on our website fcgov.com/gardens/the-project, social media channels (Facebook & Instagram), and through this newsletter.

Thank you for your continued support during this major transitional time for us. We invite you to stay in touch as we have some amazing things getting ready to bloom!

