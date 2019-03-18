GasBuddy: gas prices in Fort Collins

Fort Collins gas prices have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.28/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 119 stations. Gas prices in Fort Collins are 24.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“March Madness is already in full swing at pumps across the country as the U.S. has seen the national average rise for five straight weeks and there’s no sign of a slowdown yet,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Several perhaps major refinery issues flared up over the weekend, including fires at two facilities that could push wholesale gasoline prices up notably, mainly in the Pacific Northwest and the Gulf Coast, should the shutdowns linger. This is the time of year that energy markets are very sensitive to such unexpected outages as dozens of refineries across the country perform maintenance in a tight window ahead of the summer driving season. Any major outages can lead to tight inventory ahead of specification changes and have a severe impact on gas prices. The situation is delicate and bears further monitoring in the days ahead.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Collins is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.41/g, a difference of 22.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.13/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $4.59/g, a difference of $2.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.54/g today. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Fort Collins and the national average going back a decade:

March 18, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 18, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 18, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 18, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 18, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 18, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

March 18, 2012: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

March 18, 2011: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

March 18, 2010: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

March 18, 2009: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Colorado- $2.40/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Colorado Springs- $2.30/g, up 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

Denver- $2.26/g, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

