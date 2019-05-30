Gear up for the National Bike Challenge, and take on the West

Are you ready for a challenge? Moab and Park City, Utah have challenged Fort Collins to see which city can ride the most during the National Bike Challenge.
From May through September, the National Bike Challenge encourages cyclists to hop on a bike and record your miles.
It’s easy, too! Sign up today and join a team (optional). Then, track your mileage with a smartphone app, or upload your miles manually. Teams can be workplaces, groups of friends, and the whole community.
We already know Fort Collins is a top bicycling city.
Do we have what it takes to challenge Moab and Park City? Get riding and let’s find out!

