Get inspired on garden tours

Find ideas for your own garden or simply enjoy the beauty of flowers on either of two garden tours taking place on Saturday, June 23, when gardens are in full glory.

The 15th annual Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show, which benefits Loveland Youth Gardeners, focuses on sustainable yet elegant gardens at The Springs at Mariana in southwest Loveland. Easy to walk, the 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. tour features low-water landscapes, organic veggies as well as flowers and wildlife habitats, plus outdoor living spaces, water features and container plantings. Local artists will have pieces displayed in the gardens and available for sale. A silent auction of art pieces on the theme “Artist’s Choice” will highlight an eclectic array of repurposed, up-cycled, decorated items.

Children under 12 are free; adult tickets, available at https://eventbrite.com/e/2018-loveland-garden-tour-art-show-benefiting-loveland-youth-gardeners-tickets-45202292273, are $15 in advance, $18 the day of the tour. For info on the tour and more about Loveland Youth Gardeners, visit http://lovelandyouthgardeners.org/loveland-garden-tour/; follow the Facebook Event page for the tour at https://facebook.com/events/178225476112074

“Fort Collins in Bloom” is the theme for this year’s garden tour, the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Fort Collins. Explore fabulous gardens full of colorful flowers in The Landings neighborhood in southeast Fort Collins, and learn how plants make a garden into a welcoming living space. Check http://jlfortcollins.org/fund-development/junior-league-garden-tour/ for updates. Tickets are $20; VIP tickets, which include beverages and/or food at tour sites, are $35. Both are available at http://jlfortcollins.org/product-category/garden-tour-tickets/