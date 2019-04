Just a reminder for those of you who live in Fort Collins: do your civic duty and make sure to turn in your ballot for tomorrow’s Fort Collins City Council Election. This is a non-partisan election. There are multiple seats on City Council, the Mayor, and two ballot measures to vote on. The list of candidates and the text of the ballot measures are here. Ballots must be turned in by 7 pm April 2nd. Drop-off locations are listed here.