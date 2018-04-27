Get Outside, Help Your Community as a Master Naturalist Assistant

Sue Kenney, City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Education and Outreach Coordinator

Becoming an Master Naturalist Assistant (MNA) is a rewarding way to take an active role and make a difference in the community. Volunteers will learn about local natural history and explore the natural areas with other interested volunteers. MNA volunteer opportunities are many and varied and designed to fit most schedules.

Master Naturalist Assistant volunteers help with props, equipment, handouts, and evaluations on natural area field trips. No teaching is required because Master Naturalist volunteers lead the educational field trips.

Training is free! Volunteers must attend all sessions:

Wednesday, May 30, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 31, 9:00 a.m. to noon

Monday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A background check is required. Applications are available at

engage.fcgov.com/d/NA/App/MasterNaturalistAssistant

Class size is limited for this popular program. Application deadline is May 24, 2018.

If you have questions call 970-224-6118 or email skenney@fcgov.com.