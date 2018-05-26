Get Your City Code Questions Answered at ‘Neighborhood Code and Conflict’ Event

Heather Cox

Business Support III, Communications & Public Involvement

Come enjoy coffee and pastries with the City’s Code Compliance and Mediation Program for a “Neighborhood Code and Conflict” event Saturday, June 2nd.

Fort Collins residents are invited drop-in between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon to meet with Neighborhood Code Compliance Inspectors and local mediators.

Compliance Inspectors and Mediators will be available to answer your questions, give advice and feedback from Code Compliance, share information on City codes, provide community resources and explore options to resolve neighborhood issues.

• WHEN: Saturday, June 2, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

• WHERE: Campus West Connections office, 1335 W Elizabeth St. Unit 145 (office entrance is on City Park Ave).

• WHAT: Get ideas and resources to address neighborhood conflicts, and learn about Code Compliance,

• HOW: Drop in or call 970-224-6022 to schedule an appointment

*Please note that mediators are not lawyers and no legal advice is available during this event.*