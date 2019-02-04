Getaway with wine and chocolate

The second annual Estes Park Wine and Chocolate Festival is on February 9, 2019, from 12-5pm featuring Colorado region chocolatiers and wineries at Estes Park Events Center. Tickets include 10 chocolate samples, complimentary wine pours, a souvenir wine glass, and a tote bag.

The event kicks off on Friday evening with two exclusive pairing dinners hosted by Latitude 105 and Twin Owls Steakhouse.

Option 1: Sponsor Latitude 105, within the Ridgeline Hotel, presents a wine-chocolate pairing 4-course menu. This is the Chef’s take on winter classics using his expertise of wild game infused with his southern background. Purchase tickets online for this event, or check out the weekend package which includes tickets to Saturday’s festival.

Option 2: A winemaker’s dinner at Twin Owls Steakhouse, featuring Snowy Peaks Winery. This is a five-course meal created by Chef Brant featuring cocoa in each course and wine pairing for each course. Erik, the winemaker at Snowy Peaks Winery, will present the history of the wine and Twin Owl’s owner, Thad Eggen will talk about the process of creating the perfect dish to pair it with. This is an interactive evening. Guest can ask questions and delve deeper into the world of wine, chocolate, and food. Vegetarian option available. Purchase tickets online for this event (tickets for the dinner are separate from festival tickets).

The festival offers seminars throughout the day including a wine and cheese pairing from MouCo Cheese Company and Snowy Peaks Winery. A full list of participants is on the website http://www. estesparkeventscomplex.com/ wineandchocolate.html.

A complimentary Wine and Chocolate Festival shuttle is available to Estes Park Events Center on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at participating locations within the town.

This event boasts to be a romantic weekend in Estes Park. Purchase tickets ahead of time. 2018 was a sellout.