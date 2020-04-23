Getting Creative: Wellington Businesses Adapt to COVID-19 Restrictions

Kallie Cooper, Executive Director

Wellington, CO Main Street Program

While COVID-19 has upended business as usual, local businesses in Wellington have come up with ways to respect the social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines while still serving customers. From curbside pick-up and delivery to virtual bingo, they’re finding new and creative ways to engage with customers and continue to bring in potential clients even if they can’t meet with them face-to-face.

Local gyms like Fitness 1, Gridiron Fitness, and Crossfit 5200 are offering on-demand virtual workouts on social media as well as loaning out equipment to patrons and community members.

“This town has given so much to us as a brand new business, the least I could possibly do is offer at-home workouts. Even though the doors are closed we are still the Crossfit 5200 community and I will do anything in my power to maintain that family. This is my way of giving back,” said Adam Skoranski, Owner and Head Coach at Crossfit 5200. “I just want people to continue working out.”

Downtown business staple, Thistle, is taking full advantage of online sales and recently installed special lockers for customers to safely pick up their orders.

“People place orders online and choose pick up and then they’re given a locker number and a code to unlock their order. People are enjoying a chance to get out to pick up goodies while still staying safe,” Kelly said of the new system.

Other local businesses are focusing on ways to give back to the community even if they are closed. The Cakery is working with the local Wellington Food Bank to provide meals to families in need. Each Saturday, the Cakery is offering a gift card for one free cupcake to customers who donate three cans of soup to the food bank.

“We will be baking some awesome breads to donate to the pantry along with the canned food and cupcakes. Thank you again for helping us help our community!” said owner, Jackie Isvanca in a Facebook post.

Pizza Palace, in downtown Wellington, is giving back by offering “meal bags” to families in need each week outside of their restaurant as well as offering a coveted free roll of toilet paper with every pizza purchase.

Restaurants and breweries continue to offer take-out and delivery options and are even turning to social media to host virtual versions of favorite events!

Soul Squared Brewing Company’s Facebook LIVE Bingo encourages “smack talk, cheersing, and cheering to go on in their virtual chat room.” Customers can stop into the taproom every Tuesday to grab their bingo cards, along with their favorite brew, and participate in the live event for a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

The Wellington Main Street Program, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Wellington are dedicated to providing local businesses with resources and support during the shutdown. The #WellingtonStrong BINGO promotion launched earlier this month as a way for residents to support local businesses.

Participants can check off items like, “Purchasing a Gift Card or Ordering Online” or “Participate in a Virtual Event” and turn in their virtual card for the chance to win $100 in Chamber bucks and Main Street merchandise.

“Our Wellington business community overall continues to prove its resilience and operate while confronted with the unprecedented circumstances caused by COVID 19. Our Towns resource management systems are performing at the highest mark,” says Mayor Troy Hamman. “It is our citizenry character and concern for others that makes us Wellington Strong!”