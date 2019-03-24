GG’s Eats: Coconut Pound Cake

“GG” (Great Grandma) Mae Shockley, 90, is a faithful North Forty News supporter. She finds herself in the kitchen regularly. GG recently put together her favorite lifelong collection of recipes to share with our readers.

COCONUT POUND CAKE

By Mae Shockley



2 c. flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt



1 c. vegetable oil

2 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

5 eggs

1 tsp. coconut extract

1 can angel flake coconut (1 1/2 C)



Sift dry ingredients together. Mix oil, eggs, and milk. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture a little at a time. Add extract and coconut last. Blend well. Bake in a greased tube pan at 350° for 1 hour. In a saucepan mix 1 c. sugar, 1/4 c. water and 1/3 stick margarine. Boil for 3min. and then pour over cake after it comes out of the oven.

