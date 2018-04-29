Girl Scouts of Colorado Provide Trees for Forest Restoration

Ryan Lockwood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – April 27, 2018 – As part of a budding partnership between the two organizations, the Colorado State Forest Service has received a donation from the Girl Scouts of Colorado to provide 7,500 seedling trees to be used for reforestation efforts in Colorado.

The donation, made to the CSFS-administered Restoring Colorado’s Forests Fund, will be used to provide seedlings for planting in areas impacted by wildfires, floods or other disasters, and that are critical to water protection and wildlife habitat. The number of trees was chosen to honor each of the approximately 7,500 Girl Scout volunteers statewide.

The timing of the gift this month coincides with today being National Arbor Day and last week being National Volunteer Week; this year, in lieu of individual gifts typically given to its volunteers, Girl Scouts of Colorado instead chose to invest in the seedling trees.

“Girl Scouts of Colorado volunteers give their time, energy and, most importantly, their heart to making Girl Scouts a great experience for girls and that has a lasting and positive impact,” said Girl Scouts of Colorado President and CEO Stephanie A. Foote. “In recognition of all the amazing things that these volunteers do, we chose the gift of trees that will also have a lasting and positive impact by helping to restore forested areas in our beautiful state.”

Mike Lester, state forester and CSFS director, said that the goal is for this to be the beginning of a long-lasting organizational partnership between Girl Scouts of Colorado and the CSFS. As part of a collaborative arrangement, the agency is helping Girl Scouts gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of trees and forests in Colorado, initially through increased participation in an annual CSFS-led Scout Day, tours of the CSFS Nursery and educational materials designed specifically for youth.

“We see clear parallels between our mission to achieve stewardship of Colorado’s forests and the mission of the Girl Scouts of Colorado to prepare our youth for leadership,” said Lester. “Both of our organizations have the potential to mature and shape our collective future in positive ways.”

Those interested in volunteering or making donations to help conserve and restore Colorado’s forests can go to csfs.colostate.edu for opportunities and information. To make a donation directly to the Restoring Colorado’s Forests Fund, visit advancing.colostate.edu/RestoringColoradosForests.