Give the gift of outdoor cheer this holiday season

Carson Ramsey, Communications and media intern

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to celebrate the holidays by giving the gift of outdoor cheer with a CPW gift certificate. With 41 state parks, an amazing variety of wildlife, and a wide selection of outdoor recreation opportunities across the state, giving the gift of the outdoors in Colorado is the perfect way to celebrate the season – and all year long.

A CPW Gift Certificate is the perfect present for the outdoor enthusiast in your life. Gift Certificates are valid for purchases of state park passes, camping reservations, licenses, Colorado Outdoors magazine and more. Give your loved ones a gift that keeps on giving with the chance to get outside multiple times throughout the year. Gift Certificates are available for purchase online at cpwshop.com, as well as at CPW offices, state parks and sales agents.

“Whether the special people in your life are sportsmen, wildlife watchers or love to hit the trails, what gift could be greater than the opportunity to enjoy nature in Colorado?” asks CPW Director Bob Broscheid. “A CPW gift certificate means Coloradans can continue celebrating the outdoors well into the new year.”

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





After you’ve sorted out all of your holiday shopping, it’s time to get outside and enjoy some holiday festivities. CPW offers a variety of holiday events at our state parks, providing the perfect chance to get in the holiday spirit with friends and family. Join CPW for events like the “Wingding” Holiday Open House at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Winter Wonders Holiday Trail at Barr Lake, or the Annual Holiday Open House at Cheyenne Mountain. Visit the CPW Calendar to view more holiday activities at a state park near you.

Holiday activities don’t end there; First Day Hikes are still on the horizon! This year, over 30 hikes are scheduled at our state parks on January 1 and offer an opportunity to get outside and start your year off on the right foot. To find a First Day Hike near you, visit the First Day Hikes page today.

This year, give the gift of outdoor cheer and enjoy spending time in Colorado’s great outdoors. Happy Holidays from the CPW family to yours. To learn more about outdoor recreation in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us.