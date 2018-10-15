Go West Film Fest celebrates fifth year

Khristine Gamer, kgamer@highplains.us

Greeley’s Western movie week is Nov. 4-10

GREELEY, CO – The Go West Film Festival returns to Greeley movie screens with a week of classic and contemporary films about the West. Tickets are $20 for the fifth anniversary kick-off celebration at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 4, available in advance at the Kress Cinema & Lounge, 817 8th Ave., and at the event. Admission includes food, music, games, art and the festival’s first Shorts Showcase, featuring original short films with Western themes. Westerns will be shown free of charge throughout the week at multiple locations in Greeley, with moderated audience discussions after each screening.

Festival organizers recommend early arrival in order to secure a seat. The complete program is available online at http://www.gowestfilmfest.org/

At evening shows and mid-day “High Noon” screenings, the Go West Film Fest includes a wide variety of approaches to the Western. Highlights of this year’s festival include Colorado keyboardist Hank Troy as the live accompanist for Buster Keaton’s 1925 silent Western, Go West, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 7 at the Kress.

Western photographer John Fielder will be on hand at the Kress on Saturday morning Nov. 10 at 10:00 a.m. with a multimedia show of his work. The festival concludes on Saturday Nov. 10 with a 6:00 p.m. wrap-up party at the Kress Cinema & Lounge, followed by a free showing of The Rider (2017), starring real-life rodeo contestant Brady Jandreau.

The Go West Film Festival is a non-profit community event in its fifth year of celebrating the American West through film. By engaging audiences with screenings and follow-up discussions of classic and contemporary movies, Go West explores the nexus between Western myth and reality and considers social and environmental issues that affect the West.

