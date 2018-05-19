Good eats, good music, every Tuesday!

North Forty News

Every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, beginning May 15, fifteen to twenty food trucks serving up a variety of great food and drinks (no alcohol sales) will gather on Sheldon Drive in City Park, Sheldon Drive and Mulberry Street, Fort Collins. Bring your kids, pets on leash, and your appetite to the family-friendly gathering! Live music, with performers selected by the Mishawaka Amphitheatre (http://themishawaka.com/), will entertain diners every Tuesday evening. Limited parking, so please consider walking or biking. Seating is also limited—a few benches and tables—so bring your own blanket or chairs. The Tuesday rallies in City Park will continue through September 25. For more info and updates, visit the Facebook page at https://facebook.com/FoCoFoodTruckRally/